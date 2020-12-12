Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says Stockley Park have their SLIPPERS on and takes a pop at ‘card happy’ Mike Dean

Global  
 

Dean Smith toasted another away victory but was far from happy with referee Mike Dean and the VAR officials at Stockley Park. Villa claimed their fourth league win on the road this season as they beat Midlands rivals Wolves 1-0 on Saturday. Anwar El Ghazi converted a stoppage-time penalty after John McGinn was felled in […]
