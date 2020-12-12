Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson left off U.S. world junior roster
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Toronto Maple Leafs forward prospect Nick Robertson was absent from the 25-man American roster announced Saturday by USA Hockey for the world junior hockey championship later this month in Edmonton.
