Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson left off U.S. world junior roster

CBC.ca Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Toronto Maple Leafs forward prospect Nick Robertson was absent from the 25-man American roster announced Saturday by USA Hockey for the world junior hockey championship later this month in Edmonton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like