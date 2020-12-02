Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seahawks vs. Jets odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 14 predictions from proven projection model

CBS Sports Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Jets vs. Seahawks 10,000 times
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFL Week 13: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions [Video]

NFL Week 13: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions

The SI Gambling Team picks out some best bets for week 13

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 03:14Published
NFC North Preview Week 13: Vikings Hope To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive; Bears Try To Turn Things Around [Video]

NFC North Preview Week 13: Vikings Hope To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive; Bears Try To Turn Things Around

SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 13 matchups in the NFC North. While the Packers control the division, the Vikings are heading in the right direction. The Bears and Lions face-off,..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 03:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Cowboys vs. Bengals odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 14 predictions from proven projection model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Bengals vs. Cowboys 10,000 times
CBS Sports

Giants vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from model on 116-75 roll

 SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Seahawks vs. Giants game 10,000 times
CBS Sports

Vikings vs. Jaguars odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model

 The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Jaguars vs. Vikings 10,000 times
CBS Sports