Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott continues impressive Blackburn form with brilliant nutmeg and stunning solo goal against Norwich Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Harvey Elliott may still only be just 17 years old, but the Liverpool loanee has already underlined why he is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in this country. Elliott became Blackburn’s youngest goalscorer in 59 years earlier this season with a strike against Coventry – which also featured a fine Barcelona-esque tiki-taka […] 👓 View full article

