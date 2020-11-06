Falcons vs. Chargers odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 14 predictions from proven model
Saturday, 12 December 2020 (
1 day ago) The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Chargers vs. Falcons 10,000 times
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Patriots vs. Chargers odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Chargers vs. Patriots 10,000 times
CBS Sports
1 week ago
Saints vs. Falcons odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Falcons vs. Saints 10,000 times
CBS Sports
1 week ago
Giants vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from model on 116-75 roll
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Seahawks vs. Giants game 10,000 times
CBS Sports
1 week ago