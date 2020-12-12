Global  
 

Favre time up? BVB boss slams Dortmund after Stuttgart ´disaster´

Saturday, 12 December 2020
Lucien Favre held nothing back when assessing Borussia Dortmund’s performance after a humiliating 5-1 home loss to Stuttgart on Saturday. The stunning result means Dortmund have now suffered three straight defeats at home in the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when Jurgen Klopp was in charge.  Favre’s future will come under scrutiny following this latest setback, despite steering […]
