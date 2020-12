You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Exotic writes to Kim Kardashian West asking her to help him get out of prison



Joe Exotic has written a letter to Kim Kardashian West asking her to help him get out of prison through a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 02:18 Published 3 days ago Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days



President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his three-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The new President's approach to dealing with the deadly virus continues to contrast with.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago President Donald Trump To Attend Army-Navy Football Game



President Donald Trump To Attend Army-Navy Football Game Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:27 Published 4 days ago