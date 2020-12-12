Global  
 

Watch as boxer asks for Manchester United vs Manchester City score midway through fight on Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev undercard

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 December 2020
Macaulay McGowan asked his trainer for an update on Manchester United vs Manchester City during his fight on Saturday night. The super-welterweight was beaten on points by Kieron Conway on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev. 😅 "What's the City score?" The priorities of @MacaulayMcgowan 🤣🤣🤣 📲 Follow #JoshuaPulev here: https://t.co/4y3aVMWc80 pic.twitter.com/yNDvmt1knF — […]
News video: Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight 01:01

 Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to be pulled apart by security, withplenty of words exchanged between the champion and IBF mandatory...

