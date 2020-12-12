Watch as boxer asks for Manchester United vs Manchester City score midway through fight on Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev undercard

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 23 hours ago Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in



Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:06 Published 1 day ago Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev



Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:48 Published 1 day ago