Tigers blanked in second half of 49-14 loss to No. 12 Georgia Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

JT Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to George Pickens as No. 12 Georgia broke away from Missouri 49-14 Saturday.

