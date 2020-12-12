No. 1 Alabama, Brian Robinson Jr. steamroll Arkansas, 52-3 Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The Alabama Crimson Tide throttled the Arkansas Razorbacks, 53-3. Brian Robinson and Najee Harris combined for five of the Tide's touchdowns. DeVonta Smith's punt return was the catalyst for Alabama's 11-minute, 28-point first half onslaught. The Crimson Tide defense stifled the Razorbacks recording eight sacks and forcing four fumbles.

