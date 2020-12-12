Devonta Smith, Kyle Trask are emerging as favorites to win the Heisman trophy Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Big Noon Kickoff crew discuss the prospect of Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Devonta Smith beating out Florida Gators Quarterback Kyle Trask to win the Heisman trophy. The Big Noon Kickoff crew discuss the prospect of Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Devonta Smith beating out Florida Gators Quarterback Kyle Trask to win the Heisman trophy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Heisman Watch: DeVonta Smith's rise puts two Alabama players in mix Mac Jones is right behind Florida's Kyle Trask in this week's Heisman Watch, but there's a second Alabama contender in the mix — DeVonta Smith.

USATODAY.com 4 days ago





