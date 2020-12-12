Global  
 

Devonta Smith, Kyle Trask are emerging as favorites to win the Heisman trophy

FOX Sports Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Devonta Smith, Kyle Trask are emerging as favorites to win the Heisman trophyThe Big Noon Kickoff crew discuss the prospect of Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Devonta Smith beating out Florida Gators Quarterback Kyle Trask to win the Heisman trophy.
