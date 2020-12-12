Lawrence Okolie annihilates last-minute opponent on Anthony Joshua undercard dropping him three times in two rounds Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Lawrence Okolie looked a class above as the main supporting to act to Anthony Joshua on Saturday. Okolie was meant to be fighting Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title, but after his opponent tested positive for COVID-19, he instead took on unbeaten Pole Nikodem Jezewski – at 19-0-1 – looking to remain in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

