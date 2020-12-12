Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lawrence Okolie annihilates last-minute opponent on Anthony Joshua undercard dropping him three times in two rounds

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Lawrence Okolie looked a class above as the main supporting to act to Anthony Joshua on Saturday. Okolie was meant to be fighting Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title, but after his opponent tested positive for COVID-19, he instead took on unbeaten Pole Nikodem Jezewski – at 19-0-1 – looking to remain in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like