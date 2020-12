Source: Mets finalizing deal to hire Jared Porter as general manager Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Jared Porter, a former underling of Theo Epstein, was a part of World Series-winning front offices in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2016. 👓 View full article

0

