Match of the Day analysis: Manchester United & Manchester City are lacking centre forwards

BBC Sport Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright believe that both Manchester United and Manchester City are lacking centre forwards following their 0-0 draw in the Premier League.
