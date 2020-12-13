Global  
 

Anthony Joshua removes doubt with Kubrat Pulev win, but is he ready for Tyson Fury?

ESPN Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Unified heavyweight world titlist Joshua did his part on Saturday to set up a possible megafight against Fury in 2021.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev 00:58

 Anthony Joshua says he is ready to trade blows with Kubrat Pulev for 12 roundsif that is what it takes to defend his world heavyweight titles at Wembley’sSSE Arena on Saturday.

