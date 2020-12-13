Mullins happy with Fly Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Willie Mullins reports Hurricane Fly to be in fine shape as he bids to stretch his unbeaten run in Grade 1s to six in the Rabobank Champion Hurdle today.



He gave Mullins his first Cheltenham Champion Hurdle triumph in March and aims to follow up at Punchestown.



Mullins said: "I've been very happy with him since Cheltenham. We've had a tremendous season so hopefully we can keep that going for the next one."



*Binocular sights on Fly*



Hurricane Fly takes on last year's Champion Hurdle hero Binocular for the first time at Punchestown, after Nicky Henderson's charge missed Cheltenham.



Henderson told At The Races: "You'd have to be disappointed with his run at Aintree. It had nothing to do with the fact it was over an extra half a mile.



"He hadn't run since Sandown (in early February) and he looked a bit burly. You'll see a sharper horse today."



