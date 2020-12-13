Raptors top Hornets in pre-season opener Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Matt Thomas had 16 points, Terence Davis had 13, and Malachi Flynn had three three-pointers and four assists in a promising debut as the Toronto Raptors opened the pre-season with a 111-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. 👓 View full article

