Canada's Gavin Tucker claims 3rd-straight victory at UFC 256 Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Canadian featherweight Gavin (Guv'nor) Tucker won his third-straight fight in the UFC Saturday night, earning a unanimous decision over Billy Quarantillo in a preliminary bout on the UFC 256 card. 👓 View full article

