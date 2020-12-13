Kathryn Nesbitt becomes 1st woman to officiate men's championship match
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Kathryn Nesbitt, 2020 Assistant Referee of the Year, becomes the first woman to referee a championship match in professional men's sports in North America by officiating the 2020 MLS Cup Final.
