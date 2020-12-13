Global  
 

Kathryn Nesbitt becomes 1st woman to officiate men's championship match

CBC.ca Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Kathryn Nesbitt, 2020 Assistant Referee of the Year, becomes the first woman to referee a championship match in professional men's sports in North America by officiating the 2020 MLS Cup Final.
