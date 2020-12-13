Global  
 

Columbus Crew HC Caleb Porter on embracing the underdog role and winning the MLS Cup

Sunday, 13 December 2020
Columbus Crew HC Caleb Porter on embracing the underdog role and winning the MLS CupColumbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter joined the MLS on FOX crew following winning the MLS Cup over the Seattle Sounders. Hear Caleb discuss how he and his team embraced the underdog role and reflect on winning the 2020 MLS Cup.
