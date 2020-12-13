Global  
 

No. 6 Florida upset by LSU after costly shoe throw

ESPN Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
LSU upset No. 6 Florida on the road Saturday night thanks to a last-minute field goal that was only made possible because a Gators defender threw a shoe that resulted in a personal foul penalty and kept the drive alive.
