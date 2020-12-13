Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League data dive: Manchester derby uncharacteristically muted, Ancelotti overcomes former pu

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
All eyes were on Old Trafford for Saturday’s Manchester derby, though the 0-0 draw was ultimately a rather duller affair than many expected. But at the very least, the draw actually took them a point closer to one of the title favourites in Chelsea, who suffered a shock defeat to an Everton side who had […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Ole: Best derby performance of my time in charge

Ole: Best derby performance of my time in charge 02:41

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that he was happy with his side's defence and admitted that the team's performance was the best derby display of his time in charge after drawing 0-0 with Manchester City in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Keane: I've never seen so many hugs [Video]

Keane: I've never seen so many hugs

Roy Keane claims he's never seen so many players hugging in a derby as Manchester United and Manchester City played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:17Published
Man United 'have no real leader' [Video]

Man United 'have no real leader'

Former Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren and ex-Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker think Manchester United lack leaders in their team of the previous generations.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published
Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership [Video]

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published