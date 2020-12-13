Global  
 

Wolves plot move for Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Wolves are interested in signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League rivals Manchester City in the January transfer window, according to The Sun. It has been reported by the British tabloid that Wolves wanted to secure the services of the 23-year-old two years ago, but the youngster turned them down. Zinchenko, who can operate as an […]
