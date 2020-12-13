Wolves plot move for Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Wolves are interested in signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League rivals Manchester City in the January transfer window, according to The Sun. It has been reported by the British tabloid that Wolves wanted to secure the services of the 23-year-old two years ago, but the youngster turned them down. Zinchenko, who can operate as an […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

