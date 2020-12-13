Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hodgson welcomes Crystal Palace fans back to Selhurst Park for Spurs clash

Football.london Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Hodgson welcomes Crystal Palace fans back to Selhurst Park for Spurs clashRoy Hodgson and Steve Parish have sent an emotional message to Crystal Palace supporters on their return to Selhurst Park for the Premier League clash against Tottenham
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hodgson targets Palace response [Video]

Hodgson targets Palace response

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is determined his side overcome the disappointment of back-to-back defeats when he faces former club West Brom on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace press conference live: Hodgson on Spurs, Zaha and injury news

Crystal Palace press conference live: Hodgson on Spurs, Zaha and injury news Live coverage of Roy Hodgson's press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League clash against Spurs, including the latest injury news and return dates...
Football.london

Every word Roy Hodgson said on Zaha, Mourinho, Kane and Spurs injury news

Every word Roy Hodgson said on Zaha, Mourinho, Kane and Spurs injury news A full transcript of Roy Hodgson's press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League clash against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side at Selhurst Park,...
Football.london