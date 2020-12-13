|
|
Hodgson welcomes Crystal Palace fans back to Selhurst Park for Spurs clash
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Roy Hodgson and Steve Parish have sent an emotional message to Crystal Palace supporters on their return to Selhurst Park for the Premier League clash against Tottenham
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Hodgson targets Palace response
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is determined his side overcome the disappointment of back-to-back defeats when he faces former club West Brom on Sunday.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29Published
Related news from verified sources
|