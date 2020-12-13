Global  
 

Sheffield United close to equalling wretched NINETY-YEAR Manchester United record as Southampton pile more pressure on Chris Wilder

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong struck either side of half-time and Nathan Redmond added a third to inflict Sheffield United their ELEVENTH defeat of the campaign as Southampton moved to third in the Premier League. The Blades are now winless in all 12 of their Premier League games so far this season, sitting on a […]
