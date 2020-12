Mackenzie Dern overcomes apparent broken nose to dance in Octagon after victory Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Mackenzie Dern earned a unanimous points victory over Virna Jandiroba in their strawweight bout at UFC 256 despite taking some heavy blows and celebrated in style in Las Vegas Mackenzie Dern earned a unanimous points victory over Virna Jandiroba in their strawweight bout at UFC 256 despite taking some heavy blows and celebrated in style in Las Vegas 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like