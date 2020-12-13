Canada Soccer condemns 'hateful,' racist comments made toward Alphonso Davies, Jordyn Huitema Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Canada's soccer body posted a message on Twitter on Saturday condemning 'hateful' racist comments directed toward Canadian soccer stars Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies, who are in a relationship. 👓 View full article

