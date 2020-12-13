Global  
 

Only Harry Kane would get into Liverpool XI as Sadio Mane 'does everything Heung-min Son can', says Graeme Souness

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 December 2020
Graeme Souness insists Harry Kane is the only Tottenham player that would get into Liverpool’s team. The England captain has scored 15 goals in 19 games as Spurs have emerged as serious title challengers to the Reds’ crown. But Liverpool legend Souness, who won five top-flight titles with the club in the 1970s and 80s, […]
