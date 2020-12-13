Florida's Keyontae Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on basketball court
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Florida standout forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State on Saturday and was taken to a Tallahassee hospital, where the team said he was in critical but stable condition. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in the summer.
