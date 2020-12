Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Liverpool expect to be without Diogo Jota for between six to eight weeks, Jurgen Klopp has announced. Jota sustained a knee injury during Liverpool’s Champions League draw with Midtjylland on Wednesday. Early reports from Portugal suggested the 24-year-old, who has scored nine goals for Liverpool across all competitions this season, would be out for around two months. […]