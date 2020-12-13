Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp jokes Fulham are ‘good-looking’ – just like their manager Scott Parker!
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp hailed Scott Parker’s LOOKS ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Fulham on Sunday. The Reds were travelling to west London in the hope of leapfrogging Tottenham in the Premier League table following Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. Asked about Fulham’s being a good footballing side, Liverpool boss Klopp paid Fulham manager Parker an […]
Jurgen Klopp hailed Scott Parker’s LOOKS ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Fulham on Sunday. The Reds were travelling to west London in the hope of leapfrogging Tottenham in the Premier League table following Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. Asked about Fulham’s being a good footballing side, Liverpool boss Klopp paid Fulham manager Parker an […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources