Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp jokes Fulham are ‘good-looking’ – just like their manager Scott Parker!

Sunday, 13 December 2020
Jurgen Klopp hailed Scott Parker’s LOOKS ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Fulham on Sunday. The Reds were travelling to west London in the hope of leapfrogging Tottenham in the Premier League table following Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. Asked about Fulham’s being a good footballing side, Liverpool boss Klopp paid Fulham manager Parker an […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Klopp: Focus on Fulham, not Tottenham

Klopp: Focus on Fulham, not Tottenham 01:12

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side must focus on Saturday's match at Fulham before they can think about Wednesday's crunch match against league leaders Tottenham at Anfield.

