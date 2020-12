You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Larry Byrne Dies At 61



Former Deputy Commissioner and Chief Legal Officer for the NYPD, Larry Byrne, has died. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 6 days ago Former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes, A 'Sincere And Passionate Advocate' For Maryland, Dies At Age 87



Former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes has died, his son, current Rep. John Sarbanes, said in a statement Sunday night. He was 87 years old. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:58 Published 6 days ago Former Maryland Sen. Paul Sarbanes Dies At Age 87



His son, current Rep. John Sarbanes released a statement Sunday night, announcing the news. He was 87 years old. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:56 Published 6 days ago