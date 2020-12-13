Global  
 

Vikings kicker Dan Bailey misses extra point, three field goals in 26-14 loss to Buccaneers

FOX Sports Sunday, 13 December 2020
Vikings kicker Dan Bailey misses extra point, three field goals in 26-14 loss to BuccaneersMinnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey had a tough day at the office, going 0-for-4 on kicks overall, including a missed extra point attempt and three field goal attempts. Those 10 points left on the table may have helped make the difference for Minnesota down the stretch in an eventual 26-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
