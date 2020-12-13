Vikings kicker Dan Bailey misses extra point, three field goals in 26-14 loss to Buccaneers
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey had a tough day at the office, going 0-for-4 on kicks overall, including a missed extra point attempt and three field goal attempts. Those 10 points left on the table may have helped make the difference for Minnesota down the stretch in an eventual 26-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
