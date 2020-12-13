Vikings kicker Dan Bailey misses extra point, three field goals in 26-14 loss to Buccaneers

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Little Girl Dodges Three Boys While Playing Football



This girl played a football tournament against some guys. She took the ball and tried to run but was blocked by three guys. The girl then smartly dodged all three of the boys and made it across the.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:14 Published 5 days ago Marching To The Same North Stars: DISH’s Arrix On Addressable TV’s Moment



At the end of an otherwise "crazy" year, DISH Media sees a way forward after strong momentum in the growth of addressable TV ad sales. In June, DISH Media told Beet.TV it was selling 60% of ads.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 11:21 Published 1 week ago Can an Average Guy Beat an NFL Kicker in a Field Goal Competition?



NFL kickers might get more hate from fans than any other football players. But how hard is their job? Average guy Clay Skipper grew up hating on his beloved New York Jets' kickers, so we challenged him.. Credit: GQ Duration: 21:09 Published 3 weeks ago