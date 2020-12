Haason Reddick sets Cardinals franchise record with five sacks vs. Giants Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Arizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick was all over the place Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants. Reddick set a Cardinals franchise record with five sacks in the game. Arizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick was all over the place Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants. Reddick set a Cardinals franchise record with five sacks in the game. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like