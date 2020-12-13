Haason Reddick sets Cardinals franchise record with five sacks vs. Giants
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Arizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick was all over the place Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants. Reddick set a Cardinals franchise record with five sacks in the game.
