Haason Reddick sets Cardinals franchise record with five sacks vs. Giants Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Arizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick was all over the place Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants. Reddick set a Cardinals franchise record with five sacks in the game.

