Haason Reddick sets Cardinals franchise record with five sacks vs. Giants

FOX Sports Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Haason Reddick sets Cardinals franchise record with five sacks vs. GiantsArizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick was all over the place Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants. Reddick set a Cardinals franchise record with five sacks in the game.
Haason Reddick: ‘I’m filled with joy’ following setting Cardinals single-game record for sacks

Haason Reddick: ‘I’m filled with joy’ following setting Cardinals single-game record for sacks FOX's Shannon Spake caught up with Arizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick following his team's win over the New York Giants. Hear Haason detail his record-setting...
