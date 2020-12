You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Patriots Looking Up At Dolphins In Standings For A Change



The Patriots (6-7) head into Sunday's game against the Dolphins and Tagovailoa with their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive playoff appearances in dire jeopardy, and their reign atop the AFC East at an.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago NFC West Preview Week 15: Can The Cardinals Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Eagles?



CBS San Francisco sports anchor Dennis O'Donnell breaks down the matchups for the NFC West in Week 15. A battle of backup quarterbacks as the 49ers face the Cowboys. The Cardinals, holding on to the.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 04:32 Published 3 days ago Still alive? Here’s how Troy Aikman believes the 2-7 Cowboys should view NFC East race



SportsPulse: At 2-7 most teams would be playing out the string. For the Cowboys they're in the thick of a division race. Jori Epstein connected with Troy Aikman to gets his perspective on how the.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 03:28 Published on November 18, 2020