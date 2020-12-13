Nets coach Steve Nash sees CarisÂ LeVert as possibleÂ sixth man or starter
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
"There is a thought that he could have more reps with the ball in his hands if he captains the second unit for two stretches in a game and then plays with the starters at moments or to close," Nets coach Steve Nash said.
