Nets coach Steve Nash sees CarisÂ LeVert as possibleÂ sixth man or starter Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"There is a thought that he could have more reps with the ball in his hands if he captains the second unit for two stretches in a game and then plays with the starters at moments or to close," Nets coach Steve Nash said. 👓 View full article

