Wednesday’s game between Badgers, Northern Iowa called off Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A clash between the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team and Northern Iowa scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. A clash between the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team and Northern Iowa scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like