Eagles sack, strip Taysom Hill on critical fourth down to ice huge 24-21 win
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
With the Philadelphia Eagles desperately needing a win over the No. 1 seeded New Orleans Saints, the defense came up huge, sacking and stripping quarterback Taysom Hill on a critical 4th and short play in the fourth quarter to lock up an eventual 24-21 victory.
