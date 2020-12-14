Global  
 

Eagles sack, strip Taysom Hill on critical fourth down to ice huge 24-21 win

FOX Sports Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Eagles sack, strip Taysom Hill on critical fourth down to ice huge 24-21 winWith the Philadelphia Eagles desperately needing a win over the No. 1 seeded New Orleans Saints, the defense came up huge, sacking and stripping quarterback Taysom Hill on a critical 4th and short play in the fourth quarter to lock up an eventual 24-21 victory.
