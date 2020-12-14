BCCI to hold Mushtaq Ali T20 from January 10
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The BCCI will start its much-delayed domestic season with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 10 to 31 in six different states where bio-secure hubs will be created. The participating teams will be expected to report to their respective hubs on January 2. It is learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has e-mailed all the state...
