Premier League: Joint-leaders Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool held; Leicester and Southampton narrow gap
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Joint-leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool both dropped points on a busy day of Premier League action as Leicester City and Southampton narrowed the gap in what is shaping up to be one of the most open title races for years on Sunday.
