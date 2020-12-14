Lionel Messi reaches two milestones as Barcelona wins tough match at Camp Nou

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Is Messi vs. Ronaldo a Rivalry?



Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus defeated Lionel Messi in Barcelona 3-0 but after the match Ronaldo said he has never seen Messi as a true rival, despite the endless comparisons between the two Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:36 Published 4 days ago Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca



Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:21 Published 5 days ago 'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash



Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:58 Published 6 days ago