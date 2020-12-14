Global  
 

Bahrain child urges Lewis Hamilton to save his dad facing death penalty

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A Bahraini child whose father is facing the death penalty sent a letter to Lewis Hamilton urging the seven-time Formula 1 champion to shed light on the case amid allegations of torture. Ahmed Ramadhan, 11, drew a picture of Hamilton's racecar pleading for help: "Lewis, please save my father."

"When I was drawing the car, I...
