Bahrain child urges Lewis Hamilton to save his dad facing death penalty
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A Bahraini child whose father is facing the death penalty sent a letter to Lewis Hamilton urging the seven-time Formula 1 champion to shed light on the case amid allegations of torture. Ahmed Ramadhan, 11, drew a picture of Hamilton's racecar pleading for help: "Lewis, please save my father."
"When I was drawing the car, I...
A Bahraini child whose father is facing the death penalty sent a letter to Lewis Hamilton urging the seven-time Formula 1 champion to shed light on the case amid allegations of torture. Ahmed Ramadhan, 11, drew a picture of Hamilton's racecar pleading for help: "Lewis, please save my father."
"When I was drawing the car, I...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources