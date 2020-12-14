Louis van Gaal: What I really think of Donny van de Beek at Man United
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Louis van Gaal has questioned Donny van de Beek’s decision to sign for Manchester United from Ajax in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils moved to bolster their midfield options by bringing the Netherlands international to Old Trafford in the summer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added to his squad. Van de Beek is […]
Louis Van Beethoven movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The year is 1826. Ludwig van Beethoven (Tobias Moretti) faces the final stanza of his storied career. Deaf and defiant, he recalls memories of his youth, when as an eight-year-old prodigy he comes under the tutelage of the Bonn court organist,...
Louis Van Beethoven Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 1779. Eight-year-old Ludwig van Beethoven, called "Louis", is already known as a musical prodigy. He learns to go his own way - much to the dismay..