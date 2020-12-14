Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louis van Gaal: What I really think of Donny van de Beek at Man United

The Sport Review Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Louis van Gaal has questioned Donny van de Beek’s decision to sign for Manchester United from Ajax in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils moved to bolster their midfield options by bringing the Netherlands international to Old Trafford in the summer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added to his squad. Van de Beek is […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Louis Van Beethoven movie trailer

Louis Van Beethoven movie trailer 01:56

 Louis Van Beethoven movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The year is 1826. Ludwig van Beethoven (Tobias Moretti) faces the final stanza of his storied career. Deaf and defiant, he recalls memories of his youth, when as an eight-year-old prodigy he comes under the tutelage of the Bonn court organist,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 things you didn't know about Dick Van Dyke [Video]

5 things you didn't know about Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke is best remembered for his roles in ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’, With a career that spans half a century, he is one of the most beloved legacy figures in..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:41Published
Wolfgang Van Halen says late dad Eddie's unreleased material won't be released anytime soon [Video]

Wolfgang Van Halen says late dad Eddie's unreleased material won't be released anytime soon

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang has said there are currently no plans to open up his late father's vault to put out unreleased material.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:46Published
Louis Van Beethoven Movie [Video]

Louis Van Beethoven Movie

Louis Van Beethoven Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 1779. Eight-year-old Ludwig van Beethoven, called "Louis", is already known as a musical prodigy. He learns to go his own way - much to the dismay..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Louis van Gaal criticises Van de Beek's Man Utd move after Premier League snub

Louis van Gaal criticises Van de Beek's Man Utd move after Premier League snub Manchester United keep Donny van de Beek on the bench for the Premier League draw with Manchester City - and it has seen former boss Louis van Gaal become...
Daily Star

Donny van de Beek questioned about Man United move

 Johnny Heitinga has questioned whether Donny van de Beek made the right decision in signing for Manchester United in the summer transfer window. The Dutch...
The Sport Review

Man United star Donny van de Beek may wonder what might have been at Tottenham

Man United star Donny van de Beek may wonder what might have been at Tottenham Spurs made a late approach for the Netherlands international before he opted to complete a summer move from Ajax to Manchester United
Football.london