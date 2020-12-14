Tyson Fury ‘very optimistic’ Anthony Joshua fight will happen in 2021, tells him to ‘sign the contract’ and responds to reports two-fight deal will be worth £500million
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Tyson Fury has declared that he is ‘very optimistic’ a fight with Anthony Joshua will materialise next year. The WBC heavyweight champion publicly called out the WBA, IBF and WBO king following his win over Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night and has now followed that up with a further interview. Fury appeared on GMB on […]
