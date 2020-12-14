Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyson Fury ‘very optimistic’ Anthony Joshua fight will happen in 2021, tells him to ‘sign the contract’ and responds to reports two-fight deal will be worth £500million

talkSPORT Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Tyson Fury has declared that he is ‘very optimistic’ a fight with Anthony Joshua will materialise next year. The WBC heavyweight champion publicly called out the WBA, IBF and WBO king following his win over Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night and has now followed that up with a further interview. Fury appeared on GMB on […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight 01:01

 Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to be pulled apart by security, withplenty of words exchanged between the champion and IBF mandatory...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in [Video]

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:06Published
Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev [Video]

Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua says he is ready to trade blows with Kubrat Pulev for 12 roundsif that is what it takes to defend his world heavyweight titles at Wembley’sSSE Arena on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua work out ahead of world heavyweight fight [Video]

Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua work out ahead of world heavyweight fight

Kubrat Pulev's live work-out ahead of Saturday's world heavyweight fight withAnthony Joshua at Wembley's SSE Arena

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published