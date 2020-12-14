Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming fights, dates and results from Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury
Monday, 14 December 2020 () Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year, which feature mouth-watering clashes to round off 2020 in style. December 18, Venue TBC, UK – Mick Hennessy’s Hennessy Sports 🇬🇧📺 Channel 5 // 🇺🇸📺 None Confirmed Shakan Pitters […]
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn "can't wait" to see heavyweight stars Tyson Furyand Anthony Joshua face off in the future. Hearn was speaking at a virtualevent with Sporting Memories, a charity using sport..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published