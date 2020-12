Gerard Houllier: Former Liverpool and Aston Villa manager dies, aged 73 Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died, aged 73. Reports in France say Houllier, who enjoyed a managerial career lasting nearly 40 years before retiring in 2011, passed away on Monday morning. He is best known in England for managing Liverpool between 1998 and 2004, although he also took charge of Aston Villa. He was […] 👓 View full article

