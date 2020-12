Former France manager Gerard Houllier, who also coached Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain and Liverpool, has died after having a heart operation in Paris.

Danny Murphy pays emotional tribute to Gerard Houllier: ‘Liverpool are where they are now because of him – he changed my career and my life’ Danny Murphy has paid tribute to the man who changed his career, his life, and turned Liverpool into the title-winning force they are today – former manager...

