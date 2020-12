News24.com | Barcelona to face PSG in blockbuster tie of Champions League Round of 16 draw Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Barcelona were drawn against French champions Paris Saint-Germain with Neymar facing his former side in the most anticipated fixture in Monday's Champions League Round of 16 draw. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like