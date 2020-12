Lowdown on 'livewire midfielder' Longstaff linked with Forest Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff is said to be attracting interest from a number of clubs including the Reds. Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff is said to be attracting interest from a number of clubs including the Reds. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Longstaff: High tempo to training since return



Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff says training has been at a high tempo since the club resumed first-team preparations following their coronavirus outbreak. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago